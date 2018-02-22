Trial and Error casts Kristin Chenoweth as lead for season 2

Move over, John Lithgow: Kristin Chenoweth has booked the leading role in the second season of Trial and Error, EW has confirmed.

The first season of the NBC comedy, shot mockumentary style, followed New York City lawyer Josh Segal (Nicholas D’Agosto) relocating to small town East Peck to represent hapless local Larry Henderson, who was accused of murdering his wife. The entire cast will return for the second season, which will feature a new client, this time played by Chenoweth.

The Emmy-winning actress will play Lavinia Peck-Foster, the first lady of East Peck, who is a larger-than-life grand dame — at least in her own mind. She is an eccentric heiress known for her flamboyant outfits, large hats and hairless cat, Fluffy, who has not left the confines of Peck Gardens in ages. Lavinia calls on Josh Segal and Associates — the team that got off Owl Murderer Larry Henderson — to defend her after she was found with her husband, Edgar, stuffed into a suitcase in the back of her car.

“I’m excited to slip into a role that feels very right for me at this time,” Chenoweth says. “Plus, I’m surrounded by genius comedic actors and brilliant writing. I admire John Lithgow so much and want to make him proud by continuing what he began.”

Hello, my name is Lavinia Peck-Foster! The rumors are true… I’ll be on Season 2 of @TrialandError on @NBC! 🔍👩‍⚖️⚖️ #TrialandError pic.twitter.com/hKXmkynY1t — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) February 22, 2018

Added executive producer Jeff Astrof: “We are delighted to have such a comedic powerhouse join our show. When we decided we were doing a murderess, we knew there could be only one person big enough to fill John Lithgow’s skates. She was our first choice all along and, thankfully for us, became available at the right time. Murdering and karaoke in East Peck will never be more fun.”

Chenoweth, whose credits include Pushing Daisies and Glee, most recently starred on American Gods as the goddess Easter, but suggested she may not return without Bryan Fuller, who has exited the series.

Trial and Error‘s return date will be announced at a later time.