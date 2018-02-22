Television Academy institutes new code of conduct

As Hollywood continues to grapple with issues of sexual misconduct and gender inequality, the Television Academy has instituted a new code of ethics and conduct.

In a letter to members Thursday, the organization, which presents the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, said it expects “nothing less from Academy leadership, members and staff than respectful conduct and behaviors that foster and maintain environments free of disruption, abuse, discrimination and harassment of others.”

The code, which was adopted by the academy’s board of governors Feb. 15, says, “The Academy is committed to upholding a positive environment in which Members, personnel, vendors, sponsors and guests may conduct the business of the Academy in a professional manner, reflecting constructive relationships, equality and inclusion, and mutual respect.

“As such, the Academy has zero tolerance for discrimination or harassment, as well as illegal, dishonest or unethical conduct. The Academy will not tolerate, condone, or ignore unethical conduct and is committed to enforcing these standards at all levels. There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency.”

Among the violations mentioned are threatening, harassing, or abusing others; sexual advances or requests for sexual favors; and behaviors deemed “unruly, disruptive, lewd, or illegal in nature.”

The Television Academy is the latest Hollywood organization to institute such guidelines, following suit with SAG-AFTRA, the PGA, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The news comes more than three months after the TV Academy expelled and issued a lifetime ban to Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced producer who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.