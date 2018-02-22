Taye Diggs scores role in Greg Berlanti's CW football pilot

Taye Diggs is getting in the game with Greg Berlanti.

The Empire actor has joined the cast of the CW’s untitled, Berlanti-produced pilot about a star high school football player’s transition from his home school in South Los Angeles to Beverly Hills High, EW has confirmed.

Written by April Blair (Reign) and inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger, the prospective series will feature Diggs as Billy Baker, the Beverly Hills High football coach. A Crenshaw High alum himself, Baker is determined to see his newest player flourish on and off the field.

Berlanti and Blair will serve as executive producers alongside Sarah Schechter and Rob Hardy; Hardy will also direct the pilot.

For the last season-plus, Diggs has been appearing on Empire, with the future of his character, Angelo DuBois, being left in question at the end of the Fox hit’s midseason finale.

