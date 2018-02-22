Simpsons showrunner slams Ted Cruz for saying the Simpsons, minus Lisa, are Republicans

Soon after Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur and several cast members blasted the NRA for using a Leslie Knope GIF, The Simpsons showrunner took the offensive when his show was dragged into the world of politics by Ted Cruz.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the Texas senator and former presidential candidate said, “I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson, and Republicans are happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge.”

Jean tweeted in response: “Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him. I think Ted’s the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth.”

.@TheSimpsons Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him.

I think Ted's the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth. — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 22, 2018

Jean followed up that insult by quipping: “The way things are going even Mr. Burns is thinking of becoming a Democrat.”

Former Simpsons showrunner Bill Oakley backed up Jean on Twitter, noting that there were “so many things wrong with” Cruz’s statement. “1) Maggie = No way 2) Bart = Libertarian 3) Marge = Well known fan of Jimmy Carter and John Anderson 4) Homer = He may be Republican because the joke with Homer, as everyone knows, is that he is poorly-informed and reactionary in the extreme.”

So many things wrong with this:

1) Maggie = No way

2) Bart = Libertarian

3) Marge = Well known fan of Jimmy Carter and John Anderson

4) Homer = He may be Republican because the joke with Homer, as everyone knows, is that he is poorly-informed and reactionary in the extreme https://t.co/jdspX4b7gq — 🇺🇸Bill Oakley🇺🇸 (@thatbilloakley) February 22, 2018

When it came to the 2016 election, Marge voted for Hillary Clinton. And although Homer indicated that he was planning to vote for Donald Trump, he became a Democrat for the sake of his marriage. (In 2008, he voted for Obama, and in 2012, he instantly regretted his vote for Mitt Romney.)

Cruz, of course, is no stranger to whiffing on Simpsons-related matters. Revisit his less-than-impressive audition reel from 2015.