Ryan Reynolds is Team Canada’s biggest fan. Such a big fan, in fact, that he’s offered two popular Canadian skaters his own children.

The gold-medal winning ice-dancing duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have indeed set the internet ablaze with their electric chemistry; the women of the Today Show hoped the pair would date, and their romantic, sensual routine to music from Moulin Rouge caught the attention of the film’s director.

But none of those fans match the passion of Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds, who tweeted out his support for the team and thanked Virtue and Moir for “agreeing to raise my children as your own.” As it turns out, Virtue was on board for the plan, since she’d been “wracking [her] brain to come up with a post-competition career path.”

And here I’ve been wracking my brain to come up with a post-competition career path … Scott, get the mini van! — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

If you, like Ryan Reynolds, can’t get enough of the world’s best ice dancers, you can watch their reality series Tessa & Scott, which follows the duo as they prepared to compete in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The show is streaming now on Amazon.