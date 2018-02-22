Meet the RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 queens

The time has come for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 to reveal the next crop of hungry hennys competing for the crown.

During Thursday night’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3, Mama Ru lifted the veil on the 14 ladies who will sashay onto the show’s main stage this spring. They are:

Asia O’Hara (Dallas, TX) | Twitter/Instagram: @AsiaOharaLand

Aquaria (Brooklyn, NY) | Twitter: @aquariaofficial, Instagram: @ageofaquaria

Blair St. Clair (Indianapolis, IN) | Twitter: @ BlairStClair, Instagram: @ blairst.clair

Dusty Ray Bottoms (New York, NY) | Twitter: @DustyRayBottoms, Instagram: @dustyray

Eureka O’Hara (Johnson City, TN) | Twitter/Instagram: @eurekaohara

Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams (Albuquerque, NM) | Twitter/Instagram: @kalkarbdashianw

Kameron Michaels (Nashville, TN) | Twitter: @KameronMichaels, Instagram: @kameronmichaels

Mayhem Miller (Riverside, CA) | Twitter/Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem,

Miz Cracker (New York, NY) | Twitter/Instagram: @miz_cracker

Monét X Change (Bronx, NY) | Twitter/Instagram: @monetxchange

Monique Heart (Kansas City, MO) | Twitter: @IAmMoniqueHeart, Instagram: @kevinandmonique

The Vixen (Chicago, IL) | Twitter/Instragram: @TheVixensworld

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Tampa, FL) | Twitter/Instagram: @VanessaVanjie

Yuhua Hamasaki (New York, NY) | Twitter: @YuhuaNYC, Instagram: @yuhuahamasaki

“While preparing for season 10, I realized that one of our contestants was 11 years-old when we first launched Drag Race,” RuPaul said of the new cast. “The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens. They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does Drag Race.”

The 14 queens will square off across super-sized 90-minute episodes throughout season 10, which also heralds the return of the Emmy-winning behind-the-scenes companion show Untucked. The docuseries — previously aired on YouTube — makes the jump to VH1 for the first time, and will air immediately following new episodes of Drag Race.

“To celebrate a decade of Drag Race we’ve pulled out all the stops. The queens, the challenges, and the shenanigans are off the mother-tucking charts,” RuPaul, who’s won two Emmys for hosting the reality competition series since 2009, previously said of season 10 via a press statement. “And I’m thrilled that Untucked is back on VH1. ’Cause, henny, if you ain’t watching Untucked, you’re only getting half the story. Okurrr?”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 premieres Thursday, March 22 on VH1. Check out the full cast shot above and scroll on for individual photos of the new class.

VH1

