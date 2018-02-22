Oprah Winfrey reacts to Trump ‘hate-tweeting' about her

Oprah Winfrey has responded to what she calls President Donald Trump’s “hate-tweeting” about her, giving the physical representation of the shrug emoji — and then some.

“I woke up and I just thought…” Winfrey begins telling Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday’s edition of the comedian’s talk show before sliding into one epic shrug.

“And I don’t like giving negativity power so I just thought, ‘What?!'” adds the media mogul.

Trump’s newfound ire stemmed from Winfrey’s report about America’s political divide during Trump’s presidency on last Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes. The segment, a follow-up on her first 60 Minutes story from the fall, debuted six weeks after Winfrey’s rousing #TimesUp speech at the Golden Globes, which prompted many celebrities to call for a Winfrey presidential run — something she has clarified is “not in my DNA.”

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” tweeted Trump, who was previously a Winfrey fan. “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

The segment featured a panel discussion with pro- and anti-Trump voters in Michigan to see how they felt about Trump’s presidency thus far.

“What I actually really did was I went back and looked at the tape to see if there was any place that could be true. Did I feel like it was slanted or bias?” Winfrey tells DeGeneres of Trump’s tweet. “I went back and I looked at every tape. I called the producer, because what actually happened was when you do 60 Minutes, you sit in a room with at least seven other people who critique the piece before you air it, before you do the introduction to it, and then they give you the critique. They critique every word.”

Winfrey says she even told the producers that something was missing from the segment, specifically after she asked the question, “Do you care what other people think about America?”

“They’d only used the Democratic side,” Winfrey explains. “I remember the guy, Matt, had said, ‘No, we’re the only people that are worried about what other countries are thinking of us.’ So I said, ‘I think you should go back and put that in ’cause it makes it more balanced.’ So I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate-tweeted about. So it’s okay.”

Watch Winfrey in the clip above.