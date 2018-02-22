Celebrities react to U.S. women's hockey team gold-medal win

The U.S. women’s hockey team won the gold medal against Canada on Wednesday.

This marks the first gold medal win for the U.S. women’s hockey team since 1998. It’s an especially sweet moment for the team after a devastating loss to Canada at the Olympic games in Sochi.

The game ended in an exciting shootout with the U.S. team pulling ahead 3-2. Team captain Meghan Duggan called it “The greatest day of all our lives.”

The team wasn’t the only ones celebrating: on Twitter, celebs shared their excitement and congratulations for the historic gold-medal win.

CONGRATS to the US Women’s Hockey team for bringing home the GOLD for the first time in 20 years!!!!! You make us all so proud 🥇🇺🇸❤️💙🙌👊👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/L9LmdLGEIG — om (@oliviamunn) February 22, 2018

Oh my God!!! #usawomanshockey just won gold and I am icing my foot in solidarity!!! Amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/BJkprbd6Di — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 22, 2018

And #TeamUSA has taken the gold!!! Wow, that was exciting to watch!!! — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 22, 2018

Kongratz to the US women’s hockey team!!!!!!!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 22, 2018

Tenacity, talent, and grit. #TeamUSA has shown little girls everywhere that hard work and big dreams can produce Gold. Congratulations to the women’s hockey team! #USAvsCAN pic.twitter.com/6jzPeeZWxC — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 22, 2018

We beat Canada at their own sport pic.twitter.com/UG6Qd6TK23 — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 22, 2018

Team USA Women’s ice hockey wins GOLD 🇺🇸 Good on them! — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) February 22, 2018

How can you not be ecstatic for @HilaryKnight @AmandaKessel8 @EmilyPfalzer and the rest of the USA women's hockey team. Congrats on the gold medal. You make us all proud to be an American — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) February 22, 2018

Wow. 20 years these women have been waiting for this, working for this, dreaming of this. @usahockey women GOLDEN again. So well deserved. And do it w such class. Humble, smart, loyal, unified. #pyeongchang2018 — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) February 22, 2018