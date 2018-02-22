Celebrities react to U.S. women's hockey team gold-medal win

The U.S. women’s hockey team won the gold medal against Canada on Wednesday.
This marks the first gold medal win for the U.S. women’s hockey team since 1998. It’s an especially sweet moment for the team after a devastating loss to Canada at the Olympic games in Sochi.
The game ended in an exciting shootout with the U.S. team pulling ahead 3-2. Team captain Meghan Duggan called it “The greatest day of all our lives.”
The team wasn’t the only ones celebrating: on Twitter, celebs shared their excitement and congratulations for the historic gold-medal win.
