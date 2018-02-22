Natalie Morales to star in Mike Schur's NBC comedy pilot Abby's

A Parks and Recreation creator is reuniting with one of his old cast members.

Natalie Morales has been tapped to star in Mike Schur’s comedy pilot Abby’s, NBC confirmed Thursday.

The potential series is set at an unlicensed bar in San Diego, and according the logline, it’s “where the regulars enthusiastically enforce a unique set of rules that give them a sense of community and allow them to avoid the frustrating behavior found at other establishments.” Morales will play Abby, a warm but no-nonsense former Army staff sergeant who completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan. She now spends her time fostering bonhomie in her open-air backyard bar, which she is told by her new landlord is illegal.

Morales, who starred in The Grinder post-Parks, has recently appeared on Santa Clarita Diet, Making History, and Crashing. She also hit the big screen in Battle of the Sexes.

Schur is executive-producing the pilot, which is being written by Josh Malmuth (Superstore). Schur is the creator of another NBC comedy, The Good Place, as well as the co-creator of Fox’s cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and also also serves as executive producer of Master of None.