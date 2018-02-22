The Daily Show writer Michelle Wolf to host White House Correspondents' Dinner

Comedian and The Daily Show writer Michelle Wolf is following in the footsteps of Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers all the way to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced on Thursday that Wolf will host the dinner as its official entertainer.

“Our dinner honors the First Amendment and strong, independent journalism,” WHCA President Margaret Talev said in a statement. “Her embrace of these values and her truth-to-power style make her a great friend to the WHCA. Her Pennsylvania roots, stints on Wall Street and in science and self-made, feminist edge make her the right voice now.”

Wolf, who also served as a writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers, recently premiered her hourlong stand-up comedy special on HBO, titled Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady. She’s now set to host her own weekly half-hour-long talk show for Netflix, promising “the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV.”

Other personalities who’ve hosted the event in the past are Larry Wilmore, Saturday Night Live‘s Cecily Strong, and Joel McHale.

Hasan Minhaj hosted last year’s WHCD, which is traditionally attended by the sitting president and First Lady. However, President Trump declined to attend 2017’s event after demonizing mainstream media as “fake news.” Samantha Bee responded by hosting her own Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

It’s unclear whether Trump will attend this year.