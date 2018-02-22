Jaws, The Craft, and The Carmichael Show among titles leaving Netflix in March

February 22, 2018

Grab the popcorn: It’s your last chance to watch several cult-classic films before they leave Netflix.

The Craft and Who Framed Roger Rabbit are leaving the streaming service in March, alongside the Jaws films and The Santa Clause series. Iconic animated children’s film Anastasia will also leave just as she’s finally become a Disney princess, as well as the more recent but equally beloved animated film Zootopia. Television series leaving Netflix in March include The Carmichael Show, Archer, and The Killing.

Here are all the titles leaving Netflix in March:

Leaving March 1
A Gang Story
Anastasia
Baby’s Day Out
Eyewitness
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
First Response
Forget and Forgive
Hitch
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Less Than Zero
Memento
Slums of Beverly Hills
The Chase
The Craft
The Panic in Needle Park
Trigger Point
Two Wrongs
xXx

Leaving March 4
Chloe
Safe Haven

Leaving March 6
The Finest Hours

Leaving March 8
Victoria

Leaving March 11
Believe
Glitch

Leaving March 12
Standby
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Leaving March 13
Breakout Kings: Season 1
City of God: 10 Years Later
London Has Fallen
The Killing: Seasons 1-2

Leaving March 14
Archer: Seasons 1-7

Leaving March 19
V/H/S: Viral

Leaving March 20
Zootopia

Leaving March 22
Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

Leaving March 24
Voltron 84: Season 1
Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Leaving March 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Leaving March 29
The Gates: Season 1

Leaving March 30
Life in Pieces: Season 1

Leaving March 31
Awake: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Breakout Kings: Season 2
Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
Friends with Benefits: Season 1
In Like Flint
Lights Out: Season 1
Rosewood: Season 1
Salem: Seasons 2-3
Small Shots: Season 1
The Awakening
The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2
The Chicago Code: Season 1
The Crazy Ones: Season 1
The Finder: Season 1
The Good Son
Traffic Light: Season 1

