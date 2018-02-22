Grab the popcorn: It’s your last chance to watch several cult-classic films before they leave Netflix.

The Craft and Who Framed Roger Rabbit are leaving the streaming service in March, alongside the Jaws films and The Santa Clause series. Iconic animated children’s film Anastasia will also leave just as she’s finally become a Disney princess, as well as the more recent but equally beloved animated film Zootopia. Television series leaving Netflix in March include The Carmichael Show, Archer, and The Killing.

Here are all the titles leaving Netflix in March:

Leaving March 1

A Gang Story

Anastasia

Baby’s Day Out

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Less Than Zero

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

xXx

Leaving March 4

Chloe

Safe Haven

Leaving March 6

The Finest Hours

Leaving March 8

Victoria

Leaving March 11

Believe

Glitch

Leaving March 12

Standby

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Leaving March 13

Breakout Kings: Season 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing: Seasons 1-2

Leaving March 14

Archer: Seasons 1-7

Leaving March 19

V/H/S: Viral

Leaving March 20

Zootopia

Leaving March 22

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

Leaving March 24

Voltron 84: Season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Leaving March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Leaving March 29

The Gates: Season 1

Leaving March 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1

Leaving March 31

Awake: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Breakout Kings: Season 2

Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1

Friends with Benefits: Season 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out: Season 1

Rosewood: Season 1

Salem: Seasons 2-3

Small Shots: Season 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2

The Chicago Code: Season 1

The Crazy Ones: Season 1

The Finder: Season 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light: Season 1