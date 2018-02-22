The Flash first look: Find out how Iris gets her powers

Move over, Scarlet Speedster, Iris West is taking over as the Flash.

As EW previously teased, Iris (Candice Patton) will be temporarily suiting up on The Flash — and now we know why!

In the upcoming March 13 episode, Team Flash confronts a new bus meta, Matthew (Leonardo Nam). Otherwise known as Melting Pot, the meta has the ability to swap people’s DNA. During a battle with the team, Matthew transfers Barry’s (Grant Gustin) super speed to Iris, giving her the powers of the Flash. Hence, when a new threat is unleashed on Central City, Barry must act as the team leader, while Iris takes over as a speedster in order to defeat their new foe.

The episode is aptly titled “Run, Iris, Run.”

Katie Yu/The CW

The Flash returns Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.