Arrested Development actors 'stand behind' Jeffrey Tambor, costar says

Jeffrey Tambor has been officially fired from Amazon Studios’ Transparent after multiple accusations of sexual harassment, which he has vehemently denied, but so far his other TV family is standing with him. In an interview with AM New York this week, David Cross said that he and other Arrested Development cast members still believe in Tambor.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there are a number of us who stand behind him,” said Cross, who plays goofball uncle Tobias Fünke on the show, alongside Tambor’s imperious patriarch George Bluth Sr. “From the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them.”

The Arrested Development cast includes Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, and Alia Shawkat. So far, Bateman is the only other cast member who has spoken out about Tambor.

“I love Jeffrey. I always will. I can’t go further than that, but I will always love that man,” Bateman told The Hollywood Reporter.

Arrested Development is currently slated to return for season 5 on Netflix. 20th Century Fox Television declined to comment on whether the Tambor allegations would affect the new season.

A former assistant on Transparent was the first to make allegations against Tambor back in November, saying he “acted in an improper manner toward her.” Trace Lysette, who guest-starred on the show as yoga teacher and stripper Shea, also accused Tambor of making inappropriate physical contact and sexual comments toward her on set. After investigating the allegations, Amazon fired Tambor. In a statement, the actor said he was “profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations.”