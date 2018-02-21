Young and the Restless brings back 3 fan favorites

The Young and the Restless is giving itself and fans a celebratory present.

To help pay tribute to its 45th anniversary, the CBS sudser is bringing back three familiar faces, two of whom are members of The Brooks clan, Genoa City’s first family.

EW has learned exclusively that Jaime Lyn Bauer (Lorie Brooks) and Janice Lynde (Leslie Brooks) will reprise the roles during the week of March 26. Joining them will be Meg Bennett, who made her Y&R debut in 1980 as Julia Newman, the wife of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

They will begin taping their episodes Wednesday in Los Angeles.

All three of the actresses have a solid history with the franchise. Bauer played Lorie from 1973 to 1982 with reprisals of the role in 1984 and 2002. Lynde originated Leslie in 1973 and stayed put until 1977. Bennett’s most recent appearance on the daytime drama was in 2002 when Victor visited her character out of town to give her some much-needed help during a hostile takeover of her company.

The Young and the Restless remains TV’s most-watched daytime drama. It airs weekdays on CBS.