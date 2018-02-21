Continue your Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir shipping theories with their reality series

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir’s gold medal-winning ice dancing routines at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics are the performances that launched a thousand ships.

Since the pair took the ice in South Korea, delivering a sexy performance to the music of The Rolling Stones and then a highly charged and romantic free skate to music from Moulin Rouge!, the internet has been abuzz with dating rumors (and highly specific breakdowns of GIFs of their every touch and interaction).

While Virtue and Moir demurred when asked directly about it and chalked it up to their chemistry on the ice, that hasn’t stopped the internet from imagining their happily-ever-after (that may or may not include their raising Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s children as their own).

If you will go down with this ship and need even more fodder to dissect whether they’re dancing both on and off the ice, you’re in luck — the pair has a Canadian reality TV show called Tessa & Scott, which you can stream on Amazon.

The show aired on Canada’s W Network in 2014 for a single seven-episode season, which chronicled and was intended to promote their then-final competitive season heading into the Sochi Olympics. The series tracks their practices and various competitions leading up those Winter Games, as well as all of the various flirting and undeniable chemistry between the two on — and off — the ice.

If that’s not enough to satisfy your Virtue and Moir thirst, you can also get the nitty-gritty of their origin story in a book they wrote as told to Steve Milton titled Tessa and Scott: Our Journey from Childhood Dream to Gold. The book tracks their lives from their first meeting at the ages of seven and nine through to their first Olympic gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

Come what may, the love for Tessa and Scott is strong, and now we have even more material to feed our shipping theories.