Superstore renewed for season 4

Attention shoppers: Superstore has been renewed for a fourth season.

The America Ferrera comedy, which follows the disparate employees of the Cloud 9 superstore, will be back for a 22-episode season 4. In its third season, Superstore has been averaging 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.7 in the 18-49 demographic.

“Superstore is one of our signature NBC comedies, and we’re so pleased to be bringing it back for the 2018-19 season,” said NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke.

The series, which also stars Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash, will return from its Olympics hiatus on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Superstore is the third NBC comedy to score an early renewal following the season 3 pickup of The Good Place and August renewal of the Will & Grace revival. Still no word on Great News, which airs alongside the other three comedies on Thursday nights.