All is fair in love and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 — unless you’re Kennedy Davenport, of course. Then, everything is an assault on the pillars of your strategy for nabbing the crown.

In EW’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of the reality competition series (above), the remaining ladies gather in the Werk Room to beat their mugs ahead of this week’s Andy Warhol-inspired challenge. After both Morgan McMichaels and Chi Chi DeVayne were sent home, BenDeLaCreme — the only queen to have won every All Stars 3 contest so far — seemingly makes clear her newfound perspective on eliminations: She’ll look at each girl’s performative track record and weigh it against the others’.

“Honestly, I don’t want that responsibility of figuring it out or deciding it. I’d rather be like, ‘Okay, this is the technical way I’ve decided to do this,'” Ben says.

And Davenport’s not having any of it. “I understand I have a job to do, and I have to let people go. Maybe she just can’t handle it,” Davenport — who made the controversial decision during episode 3 to eliminate Milk, who’d landed in the middle of the pack every week, over consistent bottom two-finisher DeVayne — responds in a confessional.

Back in the Werk Room, she continues: “I don’t think we should [base it on track record]…. just play the game. If you end up in the top, you know what you gotta do. You’ve been in this profession long enough to make your own decision. For whatever reason it may be, it’s yours.”

The tense exchange ends in true Drag Race fashion: with Trixie Mattel grinning in delight, jokingly goading Davenport to “hit” Ben.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive preview of this week’s episode above.