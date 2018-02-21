The Simpsons casts Ray Liotta as Moe's dad

You don’t know everything about Moe. But if you’ll belly up the bar, The Simpsons has a story for you.

The animated Fox comedy will unveil a Szyslak-centric episode later this season, one that will delve into the gruff bartender’s family history. As executive producer Matt Selman hinted earlier this season, “It’s a Shakespearean family drama, set against the backdrop of a fading mattress store empire.”

One family member who had a big impact on Moe was his father, and EW has learned that the show has tapped Ray Liotta to voice the not-so-dear dad. Yes, the Shades of Blue star will play Morty Szyslak, who is described as a more cunning, evil version of Moe.

Need a visual aid? One first look at Morty, coming up!

20th Century Fox Television

Liotta, who starred in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, has been popping up on all sorts of comedies, with such recent guest credits as Great News, Young Sheldon, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Modern Family.

Moe’s episode — which airs in April — will also feature Debi Mazar as Minnie, Moe’s sister.

The season 29 guest roster also includes Ed Sheeran, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Rachel Bloom, Bill Hader, Shaq, and Norman Lear.