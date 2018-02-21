DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will soon get a double dose of speedsters.

The Flash‘s Violett Beane, a.k.a. Jesse Quick, will make an appearance in the 15th episode of Legends of Tomorrow, EW has learned.

Details on what brings her to the Waverider are being kept under wraps, but the episode in question is titled “Necromancing the Stone.” Her arrival comes on the heels of Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) joining the Legends — he briefly appeared at the close of Monday’s episode as Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) set out to recruit him.

Beane will also return to The Flash in the Tuesday, March 6 episode, teaming up with the Scarlet Speedster and Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) to stop a nuclear bomb from destroying Central City.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, while The Flash will return with new episodes on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.