Stephen Colbert mocks Florida lawmakers for tackling porn instead of guns

TONIGHT: With Parkland students looking on, the Florida legislature opted to skip debate on assault weapons and instead tackle a far greater menace. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/9EpwwtGQEO — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 22, 2018

Stephen Colbert wants to know what Florida lawmakers have against teenagers.

During Wednesday’s Late Show, the host reacted to Florida’s House of Representatives rejecting the stricter gun laws pushed for by survivors of the fatal Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, only to then declare pornography a public health risk.

“What do you have against teenagers?” asked Colbert. “First, you won’t do anything about guns, now you’re taking away their porn. [Knocking on door] ‘What are you doing in there? You better be loading a gun, young man.’”

Colbert’s quip came a night after he praised the survivors for their activism, which has garnered national attention. “I hope these kids don’t give up, because this is their lives and their future,” he said Tuesday. “Somebody else may be in power, but this country belongs to them. And there is reason for hope.”

Watch the clip above for more. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.