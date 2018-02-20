With the ghost of cycle 1 star Robin Manning’s prudish eccentricities (and hilarious hypocrisy) wafting through their L.A. mansion, the current cast of America’s Next Top Model is cueing up the waterworks ahead of a potential nude shoot in EW’s exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode.

“I told you guys at judging [we’re doing] a raw shoot. It’s stripped and it is bare,” host Tyra Banks, making an unexpected visit to the Top Model abode, tells the ladies as they nervously prep for the upcoming challenge.

“But, it’s not naked,” Banks assures them. “It’s no makeup!”

As Top Model tear droplets (thanks, Miss J!) stream down her cheeks, 42-year-old Erin — heeding the sage advice of Robin’s grandmother (“If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything!”) — admits she “was so scared” of posing without clothes. “I just thought, ‘What a relief,'” the oldest contestant in ANTM history further explains in a confessional. “I would definitely do a makeup-less photo shoot over a nude any day.”

Later, Banks takes her gaggle of (relieved) models upstairs to remove their makeup in anticipation of the shoot. Prior to her arrival, they also received professional manicures, and Banks finally tells them why.

“It’s scary to be raw,” Banks says. “So, in each and every one of your individual photos, only one face will show. But, your model sisters will be right there in that photo supporting you with their beautiful hands as you show yourself vulnerably.”

America’s Next Top Model airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive preview of this week’s episode above.