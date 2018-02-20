See The Voice coaches in an exclusive Rat Pack-inspired music video

The 14th season of The Voice premieres Feb. 26, and the coaches are ready to get things started — joining forces for a bluesy ’60s-inspired, black-and-white music video to tease the upcoming cycle. And although the vibe is Vegas nightclub, the video was actually shot on The Voice stage, which was rendered almost unrecognizable with vintage-y curtains and a gaggle of swing dancers.

The boys, Adam Levine and Black Shelton, combine their voices on a duet of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” — and share some of their classic bromance banter — before they’re joined by Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys singing “Feelin’ Good” by Nina Simone.

This is Kelly Clarkson’s first season as a full-time coach, and Keys’s third — although she skipped the show’s 13th season. Both Levine and Shelton have been with the show from the beginning.

The Voice returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Check out the coaches’ music video above.