Don't drop your Eggos. Rumors that the Duffer Bros are leaving Stranger Things after season 3 are false. pic.twitter.com/x4kbL9990e — Netflix US (@netflix) February 20, 2018

Looks like things are going to keep staying strange in Hawkins, Indiana.

After a report emerged Tuesday morning claiming Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer would be stepping away from the hit series after season 3, Netflix tweeted a denial of the story along with this skeptical GIF of Lucas’ sister, Erica (Priah Ferguson), who was a breakout character on season 2.

“Don’t drop your Eggos. Rumors that the Duffer Bros are leaving Stranger Things after season 3 are false,” the streaming service said on its official Twitter account.

Netflix

EW asked the brothers last September before the debut of season 2 about how long they wanted to continue steering Stranger Things. They admitted to being courted “a little bit” by other studios but remained loyal to completing the story of Things. “There hasn’t been anything dangled in front of us that’s been exciting enough [to leave]. To abandon this show before it’s done feels wrong to me,” said Matt Duffer. “I think we should land it.”

The Duffers are currently writing season 3, which will likely not premiere ’til 2019 on Netflix.