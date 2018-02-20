Sterling K. Brown to make SNL hosting debut, Bill Hader to return

Saturday Night Live returns this March after a brief break, and we’re already anticipating the return of Stefon. As announced by NBC on Tuesday, Charles Barkley, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, and SNL veteran Bill Hader will hit the Studio 8H stage as hosts of the late-night sketch comedy series.

Barkley previously hosted SNL for episodes featuring Nirvana, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson as musical guests over the years. On March 3, he’ll host again with Migos.

Brown will make his SNL debut the following week on March 10, and he’ll be accompanied by James Bay as musical guest. If there isn’t a sketch involving the Crock-Pot fiasco, that’d be one seriously missed opportunity.

March 17 will then mark Hader’s return to his old comedic stomping grounds. Since leaving the show as a cast member in 2013, he hosted an episode in 2014. He’ll be backed up next month by some more SNL vets: musical guests Arcade Fire.

Natalie Portman hosted the latest episode on Feb. 3, when she channeled unofficial Stranger Things doppelgänger Millie Bobby Brown, rapped about the Star Wars prequels, and reprised her Jackie Kennedy role.