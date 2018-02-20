Robin Roberts celebrates 5-year anniversary of return to Good Morning America after health battle

Robin Roberts is celebrating something special on Tuesday: the five-year anniversary of her return to Good Morning America following her medical leave for MDS, a rare blood and bone marrow disease.

The anchor commemorated the milestone on Twitter, quoting the powerful opening line she used upon returning to the ABC morning show in 2013.

“‘I’ve been waiting 174 days to say this, Good Morning America!'” she wrote. “My exact words 5 years ago today when I ended my medical leave and returned to @GMA. What a blessing to be a messenger & the message is…This Too Shall Pass.”

Roberts, 57, was diagnosed with MDS in 2012, just a few years after her breast cancer battle. Also known as myelodysplastic syndrome, the disease can lead to a fast-growing form of leukemia. Roberts underwent the grueling process of a bone marrow transplant; luckily her sister was a perfect match.

Since then, Roberts has opted to, in her late mother’s words, “make her mess her message.”

“Someone once said that when you share so much of yourself, it’s really universal, that people really could relate — it helps them so much,” she told PEOPLE in 2016. “I didn’t plan on doing this, I didn’t plan on sharing as much as I have. But I kept finding there was a way.”

“We lose our jobs. We lose our marriage. We lose our health,” she continued. “That’s not the tragedy — if we don’t take the time to understand why this was placed in our path, what we can learn from it and be better for it, and help others. If you don’t do that, that’s the tragedy.”