Netflix's Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot casts Homeland alum as Aunt Zelda

The Spellman family is complete.

A few days after casting Wonder Woman scene-stealer Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot has added Homeland alum Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda.

The sterner of the two witch aunts, Zelda serves as the family disciplinarian and fierce protector of Sabrina (Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka). The Australian actress takes on the role previously played by Beth Broderick on the ABC and WB sitcom that aired from 1996-2003.

Otto’s big screen credits include War of the Worlds and The Lord of the Rings franchise; more recently she was a series regular on Homeland and 24: Legacy.

Based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the new untitled series from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and Greg Berlanti (Arrow) will tell the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist. The half-witch, half-mortal will wrestle with her dual nature, all while fighting against threatening evil forces.