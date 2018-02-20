Marvel's Jessica Jones: Jessica doesn't pull any punches in new trailer

Shirley Li
February 20, 2018 AT 12:22 PM EST

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is still angry.

Yes, even in anger management. In the latest trailer for Marvel’s Jessica Jones, the P.I. recaps her story to a group of equally angry strangers, only to nearly break their room’s wall with a bouncy ball. The trailer that follows mostly features scenes from season 1 as it recaps her biggest highs and lows — her taking down Kilgrave (David Tennant), her losing her family as a young girl, her hooking up with Luke Cage (Mike Colter) — but it does yield a few intriguing shots of season 2, including a key scene where she explains just how she operates. “I always deal with threats head on,” she says, “meaning I punch them in the head until they’re unconscious.” Hey, for her, it works.

Watch the trailer above. Jessica Jones returns to Netflix on March 8.

