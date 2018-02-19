“My life has completely changed overnight,” Abigail Spencer says in a new trailer for season 2 of Timeless.

Spencer is speaking as her character, time-traveling historian Lucy, but the actress could also be speaking about her NBC drama’s path to a second season.

Just days after NBC execs cancelled the series after its season 1 finale, the network received an outpouring of fan pleas to resurrect the show and the decision was reversed. Now Lucy, Rufus (Malcom Barrett), and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) are gearing up for a whole new batch of adventures — and a little romance.

“You’re in love with Lucy. Just admit it,” Rufus tells Wyatt in the new trailer before fans are treated to a shot of Lucy and Wyatt passionately locking lips.

But it’s not all kisses and butterflies for the Team Time. The trailer features a shot of an imprisoned Garcia Flynn (Goran Visnjic) but also promises a “new enemy” — though it seems that the trio of heroes aren’t exactly sure who they’re up against.

“What if they’ve already planted an agent in time,?” Wyatt asks.

“Take-over-the-world type stuff?” asks Rufus.

NBC has said that the new season will feature historical figures like Marie Curie, Hedy Lamarr, William Randolph Hearst and the new trailers tease adventures in 1955, 1941, 1918, and 1692. But the most important date is March 11, the day season 2 of Timeless premieres on NBC.