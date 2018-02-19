Jenna Bowman is one of 20 players set to compete on Survivor: Ghost Island, which premieres Feb. 28 on CBS. But wouldn’t it be nice to know more? And wouldn’t it be nice to have Jenna tell you? And isn’t “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” an incredible song by the Beach Boys? But let’s put that last one aside for a minute. (Although which Beach Boys song is better: “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” or “God Only Knows”? Discuss amongst yourselves.)

So let’s get back into information retrieval mode and allow Jenna to tell us everything she can about herself. But there’s a twist… because this is Survivor, after all, and there’s always a twist. Jenna has only one minute to tell us everything she can. How will she do in her 60-Second Introduction? Watch the video above to find out, and then fill in the blanks by reading her official bio below.

Name: Jenna Bowman

Age: 23

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Current Residence: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Advertising Account Executive

Personal Claim to Fame: I think I feel the most accomplished when I make someone’s day. It’s important to maintain relationships with family and friends by going above and beyond for them. When you see someone cry happy tears from what you did, it’s extremely rewarding. I think it’s important to not only maintain healthy relationships with friends and family but also to make a difference in a total stranger’s life. I don’t care what type of person you are, seeing someone better off because of something you did changes you for the better. Pay it forward people — even the smallest gesture can make a large impact!

Inspiration in Life: My hero is Shailene Woodley because she uses her platform to make a difference. Her participation in Standing Rock protests is inspiring. I’d say my daily hopes and dreams are inspired by all of the unique creatures, cultures, and nature that surrounds us on this planet.

Hobbies: Volunteering for the non-profit Wish Upon a Teen, traveling, and being outdoors.

Pet Peeves: People who move too slow to accomplish something, people who say the word poop, people who lie for no reason, internet trolls, bad breath, and road rage (basically everyone needs to chill).

3 Words to Describe You: Creative, open-minded, and adventurous.

If You Could Have 3 Things on the Island What Would They Be and Why? First, lemons to flavor my water/food and bleach my hair. Second would be Mentos gum to chew. And finally, pen and paper to document my journey /write love letters to a hot castaway.

Reason for Being on SURVIVOR: Because why the hell not? Literally can’t think of a single reason why anyone would say no to an experience of a lifetime. Life is too short to not say YES.

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” SURVIVOR: I have been able to manifest anything and everything I’ve ever wanted in my life — it’s pretty cool. Not to brag, but I say I want something and I always get it. So hopefully by saying “I’ll Survive,” I will win or at least come out of the experience with nothing but a profound appreciation of what I just accomplished.