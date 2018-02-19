Legends of Tomorrow: John Noble will actually appear — but there's a twist!

John Noble is actually going to appear in the flesh on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, just not in the way you’re thinking.

EW has learned exclusively that the actor, who has been voicing this season’s big bad Mallus, will appear as himself in an upcoming episode of Legends. Yes, as himself. Seriously. As EW previously revealed, the time demon Mallus will be an entirely CG creation, hence Noble appearing in a different capacity.

“We figured out a very Legends-like way to actually get John Noble the actor into the show,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim tells EW. “We’re very excited that John Noble will be making a live action appearance on Legends. He’s been voicing our third season’s big bad, Mallus, but he won’t be appearing as the time demon. He’ll actually be appearing as himself. It makes total sense in a Legends-y kind of way.”

Details on when Noble will appear are being kept under wraps. The Fringe alum will next appear in the Wednesday, Feb. 28 episode of NBC’s The Blacklist. Get details and a first look here.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.