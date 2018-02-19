Watch Kathy Bates get pampered to Bruno Mars on Lip Sync Battle

Mary Kate Carr
February 19, 2018 AT 11:27 AM EST

Kathy Bates rocking the Lip Sync Battle stage? That’s what we like.

The esteemed actress (not to mention Emmy, Oscar, and Golden Globe winner) faces off against comedian Tone Bell on this week’s episode of Lip Sync Battle, and based on the clip, her performance will be hard to top.

Dressed in leopard print and a gold medallion chain, Bates grooves through Bruno Mars’ Grammy-winning single “That’s What I Like,” at one point finding herself surrounded and pampered by her handsome back-up dancers. She’s already earned high praise: “I finally have an answer when somebody asks me, which is always, ‘What’s your favorite LSB moment ever?'” the show’s emcee Chrissy Teigen tells Bates.

Check out the clip above from the show, which airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Paramount Network.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now