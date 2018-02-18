After a massive Twitter campaign to make it happen, the cast of The Fosters will finally appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

Taped just after the actors finished their last days of filming the fifth and final season (which will end with a three-night event this summer), the host asked the stars who make up the entire Adams-Foster family — that’s Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Maia Mitchell, David Lambert, Cierra Ramirez, Hayden Byerly, and Noah Centineo — about their last day on set.

“It was like having a cordial end to a beautiful relationship,” Centineo said sweetly.

Ramirez added, “We’re all such family now — it was definitely very hard.”

DeGeneres also asked about what the cast stole from the set before they left, and Mitchell admitted they “looted” it. While we already know what she took, Saum not-so-innocently commented on a missing kitchen item that’s also featured in the show’s opening credits.

“There’s a copper pan that hangs in our kitchen on The Fosters set and I don’t know what happened, but the last episode, it was just gone,” she said.

DeGeneres concluded the segment by giving the cast a “wrap gift” of a single shared family sweater. Watch the clip above, and see the gang play blindfolded musical chairs below.

The Fosters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.