Since they arrived at the Pyeongchang Olympics, figure skater and newly minted “America’s sweetheart” Adam Rippon and his fellow athlete and friend Gus Kenworthy, the freestyle skier, have captivated fans of Team USA. In addition to their athletic performances, both Olympians have been putting on quite the show on social media, gathering a famous following that includes Reese Witherspoon and now pop icon Britney Spears.

Over the weekend, Spears tweeted words of encouragement to Rippon and Kenworthy — who are the first openly gay American athletes to compete in the Winter Olympics — making the Pyeongchang Games arguably the most important sporting event since Lady Gaga’s concert at Super Bowl LI last year.

Spears sent good vibes to Kenworthy on Saturday, tweeting, “@guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!!” She added the hashtag “#ItsGusBitch.”

So proud of #TeamUSA!! Hey @guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!! #ItsGusBitch 👍😉⛷ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 17, 2018

A day before, Spears also made it clear that she’s Team Rippon, “I just wanted let you know that I am a fan, I am not in denial, and that you are THE MOST FUN!! Keep making us all smile at the #WinterOlympics and good luck today,” she tweeted Friday, before Rippon’s free skate.

Hey @Adaripp…. I just wanted let you know that I am a fan, I am not in denial, and that you are THE MOST FUN!! Keep making us all smile at the #WinterOlympics and good luck today ✨⛸ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 16, 2018

Both athletes responded to the pop princess’ tweets with excitement. “I could feel you on the ice with me @britneyspears,” Rippon wrote back. “I now have an OVERWHELMING desire to post Instagram fashion shows, google stock imagines of corn, and paint on the balcony of my dorm in the Olympic village. Thank you for not being in denial, LOVE YOU.”

I could feel you on the ice with me @britneyspears. I now have an OVERWHELMING desire to post Instagram fashion shows, google stock imagines of corn, and paint on the balcony of my dorm in the Olympic village. Thank you for not being in denial, LOVE YOU ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/CfeyGNecM3 — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 18, 2018

“Oh. My. God. Was really not prepared to wake up to this,” Kenworthy replied. “Not sure how I’m gonna ski today because I’m LITERALLY dead now but I’m gonna go that extra mile for you, Britney!”