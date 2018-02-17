Funko's Hanna-Barbera Pez will kick off new line this summer

The Ant-Man and The Wasp trailer may have single-handledly brought Pez back into popular conversation, but Funko wants to revive the business.

The brand is taking those lovable Funko Pop! figure designs and transforming them into a new line of Pez that will launch this summer. While your typical Pez run for about $1.50 each, these will retail around $5.

Characters from the Hanna-Barbera world will be the first to get the Pez treatment when they launch later this year, but an expansion is on the way.

Spotted on a display at this year’s International Toy Fair in New York were designs for Pez based on the Funko-inspired Bob Ross, Hulk, Deadpool, Batman, and Cap’n Crunch.

Breanne L. Heldman

Breanne L. Heldman

As for Funko Pop! proper, the brand is also planning to release its versions of Mister Rogers, characters from Ready Player One, Gossip Girl, and It.

— Reporting by Breanne L. Heldman.