New Stranger Things action figures feature Mike, Will, and Punk Eleven

It’s hard to think of anything that might delight the Stranger Things kids more than learning they had inspired toys based off their likeness. But after two seasons of fighting interdimensional monsters and evil scientists, Will Byers and his friends have proved themselves just as heroic as any of their favorite superheroes or Dungeons & Dragons characters. And this fall, they’ll get their own line of well-deserved action figures from McFarlane Toys.

In advance of New York Toy Fair starting this weekend, check out an exclusive preview of three figures: Will, Mike, and the punk version of Eleven. Based on likenesses of actors Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Millie Bobby Brown, each figure is designed with more than 12 points of articulation to allow for dynamic posing. The toys come with retro-themed packaging and a Stranger Things-branded display case. They also have some miniature props: Mike and Will each have a removable backpack, while Eleven comes with an alternate hand and a mask. Her design is based off the controversial seventh episode of Stranger Things season 2, which followed Eleven as she briefly left Hawkins to join a punk gang led by her estranged “sister” Kali (Linnea Berthelsen).

Check out an early look at three toys below. The whole line is set to hit retailers this fall.

McFarlane Toys

