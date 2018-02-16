Outlander releases new picture of Rollo the dog

He may be just another pooch on TV to some people. But to Outlander fans, he’s just one more reason to look forward to season 4 of the Starz drama.

The show tweeted a new picture of Rollo, the Northern Inuit dog that will play a very important companion in the new season.

#YearOfTheDog? You know what that means: Year Of Rollo. To celebrate, we want to see YOUR Outlandogs! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/MZq7TBhfdV — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) February 16, 2018

Rollo, which is supposed to be a wolf hybrid, is actually played by two Northern Inuit dogs that were cast last May while the drama was still in the midst of filming season 3. The producers wanted to begin training the puppies for their premium cable debut.

For those who aren’t familiar with the significance of Rollo, EW asked author Diana Gabaldon last year to exclusively weigh in on this very special pooch that first appears in Drums of Autumn, the fourth book in her Outlander series on which season 4 will be based.

“They look cute, but tough. They should be just right to play Rollo when the time comes,” Gabaldon tells EW. “They’d need to growl and look menacing on command, I think, and carry back prey of one kind or another to their master. I assume they wouldn’t let them catch things on camera … especially fish, of course.”

Season 4 of Outlander isn’t expected to return until later this fall.