Oprah Winfrey: 'I haven't heard' from God about presidential run

A few weeks after saying a potential presidential run “doesn’t interest her,” Oprah Winfrey admits that it was “worthy of thinking about.”

Following her powerful speech at last month’s Golden Globes, high-profile names such as Steven Spielberg and Meryl Streep voiced support for a possible Oprah 2020 campaign. Speaking to 60 Minutes Overtime correspondent Ann Silvio, the mogul says she was “stunned” by the feedback.

“It wasn’t my doing,” she contends. “Are you kidding me? I was just trying to give a good speech. I was looking for a way to express what was going on in this moment in terms of gender and class and race. I cared about landing that speech in the room.”

Despite once again reiterating that she’s not running, Winfrey admits to having considered it, revealing that many “wealthy men” offered to run her campaign and raise a billion dollars for her.

“I think when you have that many people whose opinions you value coming at you, it’s worthy of thinking about,” continuedWinfrey, a 60 Minutes contributor since the fall. “I’ve never looked outside for other people to tell me when I should be making a move. And wouldn’t I know? Because if God actually wanted me to run, wouldn’t God kind of tell me? And I haven’t heard that. I do feel that I have a responsibility as a person who has a big voice in this country to use it to promote justice and kindness and goodwill in the world, but it has never felt to me that that was supposed to be political — and it still does not feel that to me. So I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit, it’s not my DNA.”

Watch the clip above. Winfrey’s latest 60 Minutes segment, a follow-up on her investigation into America’s political divide over President Donald Trump, airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS.