Wonder Woman breakout cast as Netflix's 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' reboot's Aunt Hilda

Sabrina the Teenage Witch fans, we have our new Hilda Spellman.

EW has confirmed that Lucy Davis, the British actress best known for her main role in the U.K version of The Office and as secretary Etta Candy in Wonder Woman, has been cast in Netflix’s upcoming reboot to fill the shoes of Caroline Rhea. Hilda, of course, is one of Sabrina’s two witch aunts, a kind and maternal presence with a deliciously wicked streak that includes brewing spite jars.

Davis joins the previously cast Kiernan Shipka, of Mad Men fame, who’s set to occupy the titular role. The new Sabrina show, currently untitled, comes from Riverdale developer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and is being executive-produced by director Greg Berlanti. It will imagine the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on the Archie comics series of the same name, aired for seven seasons between ABC and The WB, and starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina Spellman, a teenager who discovers her magical powers on her 16th birthday. The character made her TV debut back in 1970, on a short-lived and low-budget animated series.

Others set to join the new Netflix show are Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) and newcomer Chance Perdomo. Twenty hour-long episodes have been ordered, though no premiere date has been set.