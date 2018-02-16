Let the fun begin: Leslie Jones has arrived for the Olympics in PyeongChang

The Winter Olympics just got even more thrilling; Leslie Jones has landed in PyeongChang.
The SNL cast member’s commentating career might have started on Twitter back in 2016 during the Rio Games, but it soon blossomed into a full-fledged side job when she was invited along to Brazil as an Olympics correspondent for NBC. Now, it doesn’t even feel like the Olympics if Jones isn’t sharing her unique insight. So thank goodness, because Jones is back for the 2018, arriving in PyeongChang, South Korea, on Friday.
The comedian has already been offering her opinion on the Olympics — from sports to costume choices — so far via social media, but on Thursday, she posted a video on Twitter from the airport in the U.S., and on Friday she showcased her arrival at the South Korean airport.
Get ready for some hilarious moments with Olympians, their family members, and regular chants of “Slay all day!” Oh, heck, she’s already gotten started:
Let the fun and games begin!
