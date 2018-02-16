Let the fun begin: Leslie Jones has arrived for the Olympics in PyeongChang

The Winter Olympics just got even more thrilling; Leslie Jones has landed in PyeongChang.

The SNL cast member’s commentating career might have started on Twitter back in 2016 during the Rio Games, but it soon blossomed into a full-fledged side job when she was invited along to Brazil as an Olympics correspondent for NBC. Now, it doesn’t even feel like the Olympics if Jones isn’t sharing her unique insight. So thank goodness, because Jones is back for the 2018, arriving in PyeongChang, South Korea, on Friday.

The comedian has already been offering her opinion on the Olympics — from sports to costume choices — so far via social media, but on Thursday, she posted a video on Twitter from the airport in the U.S., and on Friday she showcased her arrival at the South Korean airport.

The driver is having a ball lol. Go Andy Williams!! We on our way to the Olympics y’all!! Flight was long but good. Now I’m a 5 hour ride to location!! @NBCOlympics @TeamUSA @olympics pic.twitter.com/qJh1AEcotx — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 16, 2018

Get ready for some hilarious moments with Olympians, their family members, and regular chants of “Slay all day!” Oh, heck, she’s already gotten started:

This what happens when you lose your wig in Pyeongchang2018!!! The fun is just starting!! We gonna have so much fun!!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics @TeamUSA @BMcStyle_ pic.twitter.com/kPMsVF4hl0 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 16, 2018

Let the fun and games begin!