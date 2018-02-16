Grey's Anatomy actress Jeanine Mason lands lead role in CW's Roswell reboot

Jeanine Mason is headed from Seattle to Roswell.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress has landed the lead role in CW’s Roswell reboot, EW has confirmed. Mason will star in the prospective series as Liz Ortecho, a jaded biomedical researcher, who, haunted by a tragic incident, reluctantly returns to her hometown, where she’s faced with the unexplainable.

The Originals alum Carina Adly MacKenzie wrote the pilot, while The Vampire Diaries boss Julie Plec recently signed on to the direct the untitled project, which is based on the Melinda Metz book Roswell High. The material previously served as the basis of the 1999 WB and UPN series that ran for three seasons and starred Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr, and Katherine Heigl.

Mason, who currently portrays Dr. Sam Bello on Grey’s Anatomy, won the fifth season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2009, and since then, she’s appeared on You’re the Worst, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Bunheads.

Deadline first reported the news.