Disney Channel officially announces Descendants 3

Descendants 3 is coming — and so is another villain parent.

On Friday, Disney Channel officially announced plans for the third installment in its hit original TV movie franchise. In the teaser promoting the summer 2019 debut, Mal (Dove Cameron), the daughter of Maleficent, hints at the arrival of her evil father.

Kenny Ortega (High School Musical) will once again serve as director, executive producer, and choreographer, while stars Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, China Anne McClain, and Sofia Carson also return.

“I truly cannot wait to be Evie again,” Carson exclusively tells EW. “I fell in love with Evie three years ago, and I am honored to continue telling her inspiring story with Kenny and our cast for the beautifully wicked journey that will be Descendants 3. To our beautiful fans all over the world, Thank YOU for making this happen! This is all for you.”

Watch the teaser above.