Bradley Whitford is coming to Gilead.

EW has confirmed that the Get Out! actor will join Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale in a recurring role as Commander Joseph Lawrence, who’s responsible for Gilead’s economy.

The new, 13-episode season of Handmaid’s Tale will focus on the pregnancy of Offred (Elisabeth Moss) and her struggle to find the daughter she had before becoming a prisoner of Gilead. Besides Moss, Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski are returning to the show, along with Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, and Max Minghella.

Marisa Tomei will also guest star as a commander’s wife in the second episode, which will take place in the Colonies.

The Handmaid’s Tale returns April 25.