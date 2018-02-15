Morgan Ricke had a whale of a time during her 60-Second Introduction. That is a terrible joke that will become even more terrible after you watch the video above, but I could not resist. I should have resisted, but I could not. You will sea what I mean. Ouch! I did it again! I can’t stop myself! (Or top myself, apparently.)

Anyway, Morgan has some interesting things to tell you about herself — things including athletic achievements that could came into play this season on Survivor: Ghost Island. Or, you know, she could get voted out first and they may not come into play at all, but let’s stay positive, shall we?

Check out the video above to check out everything Morgan can squeeze into 60 seconds, and then read her official bio below for more. I promise there will be no more terrible puns by the time you get to the end. Speaking of which, what’s the French word for end again? Oh, right — fin. ZING!

Name: Morgan Ricke

Age: 29

Hometown: New Albany, Ind.

Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.

Occupation: Marine Animal Trainer

Personal Claim to Fame: Accomplishing my childhood dream of becoming a killer whale trainer at SeaWorld Orlando!

Inspiration in Life: My parents. They have been married for 32 years and have raised five successful, happy, and healthy children. They have stuck by each other’s side through all the ups and downs over the years and have never given up on one another!

Hobbies: Sleeping, cheering for the South Carolina Gamecocks, and binge-watching true crime documentaries.

Pet Peeves: Feet, cold weather, and a shortage of ketchup.

3 Words to Describe You: Bubbly, stubborn, and determined.

If You Could Have 3 Things on the Island What Would They Be and Why? Lip balm — I’m addicted — a space heater to keep me warm, and a super comfy pair of sweatpants.

SURVIVOR Contestant You Are Most Like: Kelley Wentworth – she was strategic, strong, sneaky and a fighter. She wasn’t afraid to make big moves. She played her own game and didn’t hide in anyone’s shadow.

Reason for Being on SURVIVOR: It has always been one of my dreams to be on SURVIVOR. I have been a fan of the show since season 2 and I know I have what it takes to be the sole survivor. Additionally, I would love to see a new part of the world and a million dollars wouldn’t be bad either.

Why You Think You’ll “Survive” SURVIVOR: Being resilient, strong, and fearless are nice traits that should translate well on the island. For example, at a younger age, I was a competitive gymnast on the national level and sustained a career-ending injury. Doctors told me I would never compete again as a gymnast, nor play other sports. Fortunately, in high school, I went to state finals in volleyball and diving and then earned a D1 diving scholarship to the University of South Carolina. Go Gamecocks!