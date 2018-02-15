Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon knows all about spirals — YouTube spirals

When he isn’t dazzling us out on the rink, 2018 Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon struggles to commit to a TV show or movie. Instead, he joins the many of us who get sucked down the rabbit hole of YouTube on the regular.

“I feel like a TV show I need to commit to, and I guess I must have a fear of commitment because I can’t even commit to a television show. But I love RuPaul’s Drag Race, so I watch that online,” he tells EW. “I could watch a movie but somehow two hours of sitting and doing nothing is terrifying to me,” he says. Instead: “I usually kind of get lost in the abyss of YouTube, like, every night.”

That spiral has to start somewhere — and that somewhere is typically Tyler Oakley’s channel.

“I really love Tyler Oakley’s stuff, and then it’s usually a downward spiral from there,” he says. “Then, all of a sudden, I’m looking to see how to install a new thermostat in my house. Which is literally what I did the other day. I watched 30 minutes of how to install a thermostat. So if you do need help, you can call me, ’cause now I know!”

Rippon has also appeared on Oakley’s show. Watch the clip above.

Music-wise, Rippon likes to mix current hits with classic divas. “If you don’t know your history, you’re bound to repeat it, so I really need the classics in there,” he says. But when he’s training, “I usually put on Martin Garrix radio, and go with whatever happens from there.”

He also loves him some Rihanna. Watch him sing and skate to “Diamonds” here. And, of course, be sure to tune in to NBC tonight when Rippon competes in the Men’s Figure Skating Short Program at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.