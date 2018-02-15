Netflix announces new supernatural teen series The Innocents with haunting video

Who’s got a problem with young love? On the upcoming Netflix original series The Innocents, the answer to this question is: “Parents.” So, teenagers Harry (Percelle Ascott) and June (Sorcha Groundsell) run away from their repressive family lives to be together. But this journey of self-discovery might end up derailing their innocent dream, especially when they learn about secrets their parents kept from them.

The Innocents appears to contain supernatural elements. The announcement video is too enigmatic to offer up more concrete details, but the shots of mist and broken mirrors certainly seem to indicate something magical at work. The Innocents is created and written by Hania Elkington (The North London Book of the Dead) and Simon Duric (The Crown, Black Mirror). It also stars Guy Pearce (Memento) as the character Halvorson.

Watch the announcement video above. A release date has yet to be announced.