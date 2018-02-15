Why Hannibal fans should be feasting their eyes on Channel Zero: Butcher's Block

Warning! This article contains spoilers for last night’s episode of Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block.

Channel Zero showrunner Nick Antosca is a big fan of watching people eating people. “I’ve always been fascinated with cannibalism,” he says. “It’s something that I have nightmares about.”

That fascination is evident in the third season of SYFY’s horror anthology show, Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block. Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) and Olivia Luccardi (It Follows) play sisters who move to a new city and encounter the mysterious, and cannibalistic, Peach family, including Rutger Hauer’s patriarch Joseph. The clan’s fondness for the taste of human flesh was made clear in this week’s episode when Joseph’s newly arrested son Robert (Andreas Apergis) was discovered naked and chowing down on his cellmate. “That is one of the more disturbing scenes we’ve ever filmed,” chuckles Antosca. “In the script, that was a simpler scene. Arkasha Stevenson, the director, [said], ‘Well, wouldn’t he be worried about getting blood on his suit? What if he is naked during the scene?’ I was like, ‘That is an iconic visual.'”

It will surprise no one to learn that Antosca previously wrote for NBC’s much-missed Hannibal, in which Mads Mikkelsen played the titular psychiatrist and human flesh-eater. Like that show, Butcher’s Block has some memorable depictions of cannibal cuisine. “On Hannibal, we were really going for beautiful food,” says Antosca. “The food in Butcher’s Block should turn your stomach a little bit more. It’s a fun set when you have a banquet table full of limbs and flies!” Consider our stomachs suitably turned!

Antosca is currently prepping the fourth season of the Creepypasta-inspired Channel Zero. But would he care to comment on the continuing rumors that Hannibal itself may return at some point? “I have heard rumors,” teases the showrunner. “None that I can confirm.”

Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block airs on SYFY, Wednesdays, 10 p.m. ET.

Watch a clip from last night’s episode, above.