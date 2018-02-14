🛑STOP🛑… in the naaaame of Season 4! Part 1 streams May 30th! pic.twitter.com/ey0mHQ5DDM — Kimmy Schmidt (@KimmySchmidt) February 14, 2018

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is cracking its fourth season into two parts.

Netflix announced Wednesday the comedy series’ fourth season will premiere its first six episodes on May 30, with a further batch of episodes to premiere at a later date in 2018.

Ellie Kemper will return as the titular character, a 29-year-old woman who relocates to New York after spending 15 years in an underground bunker as a prisoner of a doomsday cult leader (Jon Hamm). Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, and Jane Krakowski also star in the series as Kimmy’s eclectic band of friends helping her acclimate to city life.

Season 3 saw Kimmy exploring life as a college student while those around her dealt with heartbreak, infidelity, and the return of Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, the man who previously held Kimmy captive.

“We’re going to shoot them and get them out as quickly as possible,” Krakowski further explained of making the upcoming season on Wednesday’s edition of the Today show. “So we don’t have to make our fans and audience wait so long!”

Tina Fey — who’s also appeared on the series as multiple characters across its three-season run — and Robert Carlock are also back as executive producers alongside Sam Means, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner.

Watch a short season 4 teaser in Netflix’s tweet above.