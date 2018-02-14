True Detective casts Justice League actor in season 3

Cyborg is coming to True Detective.

HBO has cast Justice League actor Ray Fisher — who played the angst-ridden chrome-covered superhero last fall — as a series regular in the detective drama’s third season.

Also joining the cast are Michael Greyeyes (Fear the Walking Dead), Jon Tenney (The Closer) and Rhys Wakefield (The Purge) in recurring roles.

The casting of Fisher will likely cause speculation about whether we will see his character again in an upcoming DC film as originally announced. The Broadway star was expected to topline a Cyborg film to be released in 2020. Yet the character wasn’t particularly well received in Justice League. And with Warner Bros. restructuring its DC Films division in the wake of Justice League’s release (relatively strong-ish box office, yet brutal reviews), it’s unclear if that title is still on track. There was also supposed to be a Justice League 2 coming in 2019 in which Cyborg would have in theory appeared, but that’s been pushed back. Fisher could return to the world of D.C. after True Detective wraps filming sometime later this year, of course, but this will at least take him off the board for the bulk of 2018. Warner Bros. declined to comment.

As for True Detective, the next installment is coming in 2019 and “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.” As previously announced, Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, and Stephen Dorff star.