Catherine Langford, the young daughter of Professor Langford spotted in Roland Emmerich’s Stargate movie, is getting her own origin story with Stargate: Origins. EW has a set of exclusive new photos from the upcoming series — set to debut this Thursday on Stargate Command — and already our heroine (played by Ellie Gall) is getting herself into dicey situations.

Origins takes place in the year 1939, which is nearly a decade after Professor Langford discovered the Stargate in the Egyptian desert. With war looming over Europe, a Nazi occultist, Dr. Wilhelm Brücke (Aylam Orian), approaches the Langfords with a diabolical plot that leads Catherine on a journey with two soldiers to save her father and the world.

Gall is joined by Philip Alexander as Captain James Beal of the British army and Shvan Aladdin as James’s brother-in-arms, Wasif. All three get into a bit of trouble when they find themselves surrounded by hostiles.

MGM

MGM

MGM

Gall also takes fans on a tour of Catherine’s room on set of the production in a video (above). The actress points out various trinkets you’ll spot in the series, including black-and-white photos lining her the mirror on Catherine’s vanity. (One was an “accident,” Gall says.)

Too bad Alexander crashes the video tour.

Origins was created exclusively for Stargate Command, a new digital streaming platform and the self-pegged primary source for Stargate fans. In addition to the new 10-part series, users can watch all episodes of Stargate SG-1, Stargate: Universe, Stargate: Atlantis, the movie Stargate, Stargate: The Ark of Truth, and Stargate: Continuum — plus video extras.

MGM

Connor Trinneer portrays Professor Langford, and he’s joined by Salome Azizi, Daniel Rashid, Sarah Navratil, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, Derek Chariton, Justin Michael Terry, and Lincoln Werner Hoppe.

Though, there are still mysteries to be uncovered. Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, for one, plays a mysterious yellow-eyed villain (above).

MGM

MGM

Stargate: Origins was written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry, and directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan.