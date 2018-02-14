Renée Elise Goldsberry has interest in a new man, and his name is Kermit. Eat your heart out, Alexander Hamilton.

In the featurette above, the Tony Award-winner shared her love for the song that introduces the playroom antics of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and friends. “The vibe is so fun. It’s like that wonderful period where music was really bouncy and really melodic.”

Michelle Lewis, one-third of the theme’s songwriting trio that includes Dan Petty and Kay Hanley, remarks on why Goldsberry was “such a perfect choice” for the job. “Her theater background gives the action that’s happening in the theme so much life,” she says.

Goldsberry goes on to explain why she’s so satisfied with playing a part in the reimagining of this classic: “I know that I’m the most happy about it because my children will get to enjoy it.”

One thing her kids won’t get to enjoy — at least not for awhile — is Goldsberry leading a rebellion on Netflix’s new series Altered Carbon. Check out our thoughts on the trippy sci-fi thriller here.

The CG-animated reboot of Muppet Babies will premiere on Disney Channel in March.